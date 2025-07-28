University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes $10.12 Million Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,367,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

