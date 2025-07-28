Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after buying an additional 182,705 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after buying an additional 1,093,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.