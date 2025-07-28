6,863 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

