University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

