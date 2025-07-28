AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $296.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.33.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

