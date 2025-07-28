AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $42.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

