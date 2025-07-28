Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Va during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Va during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NCA opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Va Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

