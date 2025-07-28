AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $445.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

