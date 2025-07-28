Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 543,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Comerica by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after acquiring an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,692,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.