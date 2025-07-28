AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) by 464.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTWY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:XTWY opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

