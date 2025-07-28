Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 191,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SIRI opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

