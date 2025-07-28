Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $333.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.98. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.