Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) vs. Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Head to Head Comparison

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Badger Meter has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Meter and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 15.53% 21.57% 15.71% Transcat 5.21% 6.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $826.56 million 6.89 $124.94 million $4.59 42.09 Transcat $278.42 million 2.82 $14.52 million $1.56 53.94

This table compares Badger Meter and Transcat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Transcat. Badger Meter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Badger Meter and Transcat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 0 3 2 0 2.40 Transcat 0 2 3 0 2.60

Badger Meter presently has a consensus price target of $238.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. Transcat has a consensus price target of $112.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Transcat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transcat is more favorable than Badger Meter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Badger Meter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Transcat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Badger Meter shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Transcat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Transcat on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION Cellular endpoints to power network as a service; ORION mobile read endpoints support for deploying AMR solution; radio products; hardware, instruments, and sensors, and related software, to enhance connected data to a water utility's operation; water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensing and electrochemical instruments; and high frequency pressure and leak detection sensors to aid in burst pipe and leak events; as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, commercial, and industrial industries; and provides training, project management, technical support, and other collaborative services for customers. It sells its products and software directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers’ assets; and Compliance, Control and Cost, an online customer portal that provides its customers with web-based asset management capability, as well as a safe and secure off-site archive of calibration and other service records. The Distribution segment sells and rents test, measurement, and control instruments for customers’ test and measurement instrumentation needs, as well as value added services, such as calibration/certification of equipment purchase, equipment rental, used equipment for sale, and equipment kitting. This segment markets and sells its products through website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including aerospace and defense industrial manufacturing, energy and utilities, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

