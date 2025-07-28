Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Campbell’s worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Campbell’s by 182.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

