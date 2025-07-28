Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

