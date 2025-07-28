596,618 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 596,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 479.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

