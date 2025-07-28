Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.51 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $728.63 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $729.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

