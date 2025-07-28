Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) versus Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Head-To-Head Review

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) and Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Quad Graphics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $564.45 million 1.64 -$120.28 million ($1.50) -7.25 Quad Graphics $2.65 billion 0.11 -$50.90 million ($0.38) -15.38

Risk & Volatility

Quad Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys. Quad Graphics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stratasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stratasys has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad Graphics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Quad Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Quad Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Quad Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -19.02% -1.86% -1.43% Quad Graphics -0.64% 71.23% 3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stratasys and Quad Graphics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 0 1 4 0 2.80 Quad Graphics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stratasys currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Quad Graphics has a consensus target price of $9.45, suggesting a potential upside of 61.68%. Given Quad Graphics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quad Graphics is more favorable than Stratasys.

Summary

Quad Graphics beats Stratasys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials, including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications; and other material. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue-chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers across various industry verticals comprising retail, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer, as well as financial services and health. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

