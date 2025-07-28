Analyzing Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) and NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) and NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and NWPX Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada 2.07% 1.79% 1.27% NWPX Infrastructure 6.65% 8.99% 5.44%

Volatility and Risk

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWPX Infrastructure has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.11 $620,000.00 $0.03 38.00 NWPX Infrastructure $492.55 million 0.85 $34.21 million $3.27 12.93

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and NWPX Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NWPX Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada. NWPX Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omni-Lite Industries Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and NWPX Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 NWPX Infrastructure 0 3 0 0 2.00

NWPX Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given NWPX Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NWPX Infrastructure is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Summary

NWPX Infrastructure beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

(Get Free Report)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides stormwater and wastewater technology products, precast, and reinforced concrete products, including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, box culverts, vaults and catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration units, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.