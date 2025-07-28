Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

