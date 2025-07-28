Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLI stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

