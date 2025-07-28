Williams Companies (WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.180 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

