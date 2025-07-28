Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aduro Clean Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on Aduro Clean Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

