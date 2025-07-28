Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,950,000 after buying an additional 10,378,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,398,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after buying an additional 3,213,132 shares in the last quarter. ADAPT Investment Managers SA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,559,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,493,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

