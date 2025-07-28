BWX Technologies (BWXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $147.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $148.75.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

