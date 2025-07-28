Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Stock Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Saratoga Investment worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 33.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $394.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Saratoga Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35,219.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAR

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.