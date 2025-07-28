Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $112.19 million for the quarter.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 163.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,349,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $500,364.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 165,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. This trade represents a 18.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Stone Minerals stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

