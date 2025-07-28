Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 37,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in MSCI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.37 and its 200 day moving average is $565.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

