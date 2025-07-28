Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

BSX stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.