Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after buying an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 94,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 2.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

