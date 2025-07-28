Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCO opened at $512.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.71. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

