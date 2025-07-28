Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,404,000 after buying an additional 3,752,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

