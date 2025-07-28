Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Governors Lane LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $184.52 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

