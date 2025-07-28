Next Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $712.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,865 shares of company stock valued at $105,467,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

