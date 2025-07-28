KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 2,400 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 803.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.01.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.6%

HUBG opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

