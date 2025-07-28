Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 656,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,745,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

