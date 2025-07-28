KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 4.3%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.