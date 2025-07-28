Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) vs. Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) and Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Orkla Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orkla Asa pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Swire Pacific and Orkla Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orkla Asa 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.50 billion 3.20 $553.95 million N/A N/A Orkla Asa $6.57 billion 1.65 $546.95 million $0.99 11.00

This table compares Swire Pacific and Orkla Asa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla Asa.

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Orkla Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Orkla Asa 15.14% 13.08% 7.40%

Summary

Orkla Asa beats Swire Pacific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

