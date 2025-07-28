RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

