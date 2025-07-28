Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Chairman Sells $1,741,200.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $58.03 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

