Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $53,072,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

EEFT stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

