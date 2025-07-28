Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.13.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
