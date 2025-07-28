Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomea Fusion stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) by 670.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Biomea Fusion worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

