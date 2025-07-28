Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $95.52 million for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.6%

TWST opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $189,831.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 655,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,677,014.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $794,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

