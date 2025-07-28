Regency Centers (REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $366.35 million for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.520-4.580 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5%

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

