Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Avantor by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Avantor by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $14.20 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

