Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $235.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.