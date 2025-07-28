SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.85. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,018 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,843,000 after buying an additional 1,139,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after buying an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

