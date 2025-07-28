ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $525,079 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.