Head-To-Head Contrast: Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teradata and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Teradata alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Teradata’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teradata has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Storage Computer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.75 billion 1.20 $114.00 million $1.42 15.52 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teradata beats Storage Computer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Storage Computer

(Get Free Report)

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.