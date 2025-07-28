KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

